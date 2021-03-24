Lakeland PBS

Records Suggest Man Accused of Opening Fire at Buffalo Clinic called 911 During Attack

Betsy Melin — Mar. 24 2021

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man charged with carrying out a mass shooting at a Minnesota health clinic last month allegedly called 911 during the attack and told the dispatcher he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances,” records show.

Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay was killed and four other staff members were wounded in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the attack. Ulrich’s call to dispatchers was made three minutes after the first report of shots being fired, according to a 911 transcript obtained by KARE-TV.

When Ulrich says he’s calling from the clinic, a 911 dispatcher immediately asks about the shooter. Ulrich told the dispatcher that he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances.”

Ulrich said he also placed several bombs at the clinic and planned to surrender after they exploded.

During the call, Ulrich gives his name. And, as he waits face-down on the floor for police to arrest him, he tells the dispatcher five people are “extremely” injured and that a medical helicopter should be sent.

Ulrich was arrested without resistance.

Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment. Although authorities have said they had no recent interactions that would have raised alarms, court documents show that Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic in 2018. That threat led to a restraining order that barred Ulrich from the clinic and a nearby hospital as well as an order he have no contact with a doctor.

Earlier this week, a judge ordered a mental health evaluation to determine whether Ulrich is mentally competent to stand trial.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Mental Health Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Opening Fire at Buffalo Clinic

UPDATE: Man Who Opened Fire at Buffalo Clinic Charged With Second Degree Murder

Police: Multiple People Shot at Minnesota Clinic; 1 Detained

Shooting At Ohio Nightclub Kills One, Injures 16

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.