Records Broken With Recent Cold Temperatures in Minnesota

January is usually the coldest month of the year in Minnesota – but not this year. Over the weekend, the weather was so cold it set new records.

According to Jonathan Wolfe of the National Weather Service, with temperatures dipping as low as 50 below zero, at least four records were broken two days in a row. In Brainerd, the highs were the lowest they’ve had on record this late in February.

