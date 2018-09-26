Lakeland PBS
Unidentified Substance Found At The Palace Hotel Sends 5 To The Hospital

Recall Of Ground Beef Sold In Minnesota Stores

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 26 2018
Cargill Meat Solutions out of Colorado has recently issued a recall of approximately 132,606 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E-coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide as well as Aldi stores in Wisconsin and Minnesota are stores that have possibly sold the contaminated meat.

According to the USDA, the ground beef items were packaged on June 21 and have the establishment number of “EST. 86R” inside the USDA inspection mark.

 

