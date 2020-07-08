Lakeland PBS

“Rec On The Go” Adds Bonus Boxes for Parks and Recreation Month

Betsy Melin — Jul. 8 2020

As many summer camps were canceled or modified this year, Bemidji Parks and Recreation created Rec on The Go. This is a program that sends out boxes weekly to children in the area to have some of the fun of camp at home. Since July is Parks and Recreation Month, the department decided to celebrate by releasing four bonus boxes throughout this month.

They still have their normal Rec on the Go day camp in a box going on all summer. To add some extra fun, bonus boxes were created to help celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.

There are four different themed boxes: Beach, Campfire, Bike Challenge, and Nature. Each box is full of activities, supplies, crafts, and other fun items. The boxes are delivered to your door if you live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall.

For every program or event you sign up for in July, you will be entered to win weekly prizes. For more information or to purchase a box, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call 218-368-0422 with any question.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

