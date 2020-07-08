Rec On The Go Adds Bonus Boxes for Parks and Rec Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As many summer camps were canceled or modified this year Bemidji Parks and Rec created Rec on The Go. This is a program that sends out boxes weekly to children in the area to have some of the fun of camp at home. Since July is Parks and Rec month the department decided to celebrate by releasing four bonus boxes throughout this month.

They still have their normal Rec on the Go, day camp in a box, going on all summer. To add some extra fun, bonus boxes were created to help celebrate park & rec month.

There are 4 different themed boxes: Beach, Campfire, Bike Challenge, and Nature. Each box is full of activities, supplies, crafts, and other fun items. The boxes are delivered to your door if you live within 5 miles of City Hall.

For every program or event you sign up for in July you will be entered to win weekly prizes!! For more information or to purchase a box visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call 218-368-0422 with any question.

