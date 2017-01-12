DONATE

Real ID fix may require federal extension for Minnesota

Logan Gay
Jan. 12 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota may need some federal help to ensure residents aren’t turned away from domestic flights starting next year.

State officials have struggled to upgrade driver’s licenses to meet new federal standards. Minnesota is one of just eight states that haven’t satisfied the Real ID law. Compliant identification will be required to board domestic planes starting in January 2018.

But the state would need an extension from the federal government to avoid travel disruptions. Dawn Olson from Driver and Vehicle Services told lawmakers Wednesday that a new vendor that creates their cards would need at least a year to start producing licenses.

The Department of Homeland Security has denied several requests for extensions, saying the state needs to pass a bill. Legislation is still in the works at the Capitol.

 

