ReadyCare Providers Join Tri-County Health Care Team

Chris BurnsJan. 14 2021

In a media release from Tri-County Health Care, they announce two new ReadyCare providers have joined the Tri-County Health Care team.

Matt Cary, APRN, FNP and Stcay Grossman, APRN, FNP are a welcomed by Tri-County Health Care. The release mentions both are already hard at work providing same day care. “ReadyCare is devoted to injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency attention but could worsen if not addressed.”

Both ReadyCare workers come with extensive resumes. Cary has been a ReadyCare manager for three years and has more than eleven years of nursing experience. Grossman has thirteen years of experience. She has a background of acute care experience as aregisterd nurse while focusing on emergency medicine.

Some examples of what ReadyCare employees handle are; cuts, sinus infections, ear infections, and other commonly seen ailments. Anyone, with or without a preexisting relationship with a primary care provider, can acess ReadyCare by going through the emergency entrance at Tri-County Health Care.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

