Ray Gildow Receives Duane R. Lund Lifetime Achievement Award

Nick UrsiniJan. 12 2021

Former “Lakeland Currents” host and Staples-Motley boys basketball coach Ray Gildow was awarded the Duane R. Lund Lifetime Achievement Award from the Staples Motley Area Community Foundation.

For Gildow, it was a full-circle moment getting the award named after someone he calls a mentor in his life.

“I was the person who was asked to talk to Duane to see if we could name the award after him,” said Gildow. “He was very happy to have that award named after him, he was the first recipient of the award.”

The recipient of the award is someone who displays commitment and support throughout their community. Gildow has held many different job roles, including the first vice-president of Central Lakes College, fishing tour guide, and teacher.

For Gildow, he did not plan out having all of these opportunities, but the best part was hearing from former students and athletes.

“I know people who had their goals laid out, I have never done that,” said Gildow. “I have backed into everything I have done. So many of my former players have texted or written me letters thanking me for the positive influence that I had in their lives. I honestly cried over those letters, they were so emotional. That was worth everything in the world to me.”

