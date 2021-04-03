Ray Gildow Inducted Into 2021 Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Ray Gildow, long-time member of the Nisswa Guides League and local fishing guide for over 35 years, has been inducted into the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame.

Gildow started guiding out of Sugar Point Resort on Leech Lake in the mid-1980s. He wrote a book on the Nisswa Guides League called “Legends and Legacies: A History of the Nisswa Guides League.” He’s also been a co-host with Mandy Uhrich the past six years on Lakeland News’ Fishing Tips summer segment.

In addition to all of Gildow’s fishing guide services over the years, he’s also been an instrumental figure when it comes to youth fishing education and conservation awareness.

