Rapper Turned Cat Rescuer Presents at Mille Lacs Veterinary Camp

Hanky HazeltonJul. 15 2022

The first-ever veterinary camp on the Mille Lacs Reservation was held on Friday, and a special guest in attendance was a former rapper turned cat trapper.

Sterling “Trapking” Davis was at the DI Community Aquatic & Fitness Center in Onamia to teach those in attendance the importance of animals and how they should be properly cared for.

Davis first got interested in working to help animals by cleaning his local shelter while on break from a music tour. Now, Davis travels across the country picking up stray cats and offering a service called TNR (trap, neuter, return).

With gas prices high and multiple cats to take care of, Sterling lives in his RV to help save money on the normal expenses of living in a house.

Davis will continue sharing more about his story and passion for caring for cats his life’s work.

