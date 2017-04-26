Rankings List Minnesota Schools As Best High Schools In Nation

Several schools in Minnesota received high rankings and made the list for the 2017 best high schools, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Minnesota has seven gold medal schools, 48 silver medal schools and 103 bronze medal schools. Minnesota’s top-ranked school is Math and Science Academy in Woodbury. Math and Science Academy has a 91 percent graduation rate and is ranked #203 in National Rankings.

Here are a few other schools that were ranked:

Long Prairie-Grey Secondary School in Long Prairie was #14 in Minnesota Rankings and #651 in National Rankings. The school has a 95 percent graduation rate and received a silver medal.

Brainerd Senior High in Brainerd was#45 in Minnesota Rankings and #2,126 in National Rankings. The school has a 88 percent graduation rate and received a silver medal.

Bemidji Senior High in Bemidji was ranked #53 in Minnesota Rankings and #2,502 in National Rankings. The school has a 86 percent graduation rate and received a silver medal.

Blackduck Secondary in Blackduck was ranked #58 in Minnesota Rankings. The school has a 85 percent graduation rate and received a bronze medal.

Bagley Secondary in Bagley was ranked #65 in Minnesota Rankings. The school has a 81 percent graduation rate and received a bronze medal.

Fosston Secondary in Fosston was nationally recognized and has a 100 percent graduation rate.

For the full list of schools visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview.

The list is comprised of more than 22,000 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools received gold, silver or bronze medals based on performance on state assessments and how well students are prepared for college.