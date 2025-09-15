Randall Woman Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Falls on Her in Morrison Co.

A 71-year-old Randall woman was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital on Saturday after an ATV fell on her.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on September 13 at a home about three miles southwest of Randall on 50th Avenue.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Patricia Altrichter was attempting to load her ATV in the back of a truck when the ramp kicked out and the ATV tipped over on top of her. Her condition has not been released.