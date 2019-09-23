Randall Man Injured In Cushing Township ATV Crash

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital following an ATV crash in Cushing Township on Sunday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, his office received a report at approximately 5:26 p.m. of an ATV crash with injuries on 280th Street, approximately 1.5 mile east of Bear Road.

The release says that Andrew Amstutz of Randall was driving an ATV traveling west on 280th Street, when he went off the roadway and into the south ditch and rolled.

Amstutz was transported to St. Cloud hospital with unknown injuries. The passenger, a 5-year-old female, was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN DNR, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rescue, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.