Randall Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
A 69-year-old Randall man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Randall.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Dennis Jaschke was driving a pickup truck on Highway 115 when he attempted to turn onto Highway 10 and was struck by another pickup with a camper topper that was traveling south on Highway 10.
The driver of the pickup with the camper topper and a passenger in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and were not hospitalized.
