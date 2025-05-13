Randall Man Airlifted to Hospital After Tractor Accident

A 60-year-old Randall man was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital on Friday after he fell off a tractor and was run over by the machine.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Carl Wainman fell off the tractor while putting it in gear. He was subsequently run over and became caught between the rear tire and a chisel plow.

Family members were able to remove Wainman from under the equipment before emergency responders arrived. He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with unknown injuries.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday at a home about two miles east of Randall in Darling Township.