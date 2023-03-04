Lakeland PBS

Randall Fire Department Replaces Old Turnout Gear Thanks to Community Funding

Hanky HazeltonMar. 4 2023

Thanks to $82,000 in funding, the Randall Fire Department has been able to replace nearly 20-year-old equipment with new turnout gear.

Turnout gear protects a firefighter when responding to calls, but it wears out over time. The fire department was able to buy new items like helmets, gloves, and jackets thanks to donations from the community and matching funds from Sourcewell.

No longer suitable for regular use, the old gear will be repurposed for training and simulations.

