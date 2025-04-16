Apr 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Ranae Seykora Named as New Nevis School District Superintendent

ranae seykora cg

Ranae Seykora

The Nevis school district has hired a new superintendent. The school board unanimously chose Ranae Seykora after interviewing five semifinalists for the position.

Seykora is currently the principal at Hibbing High School. She also previously worked as a teacher in the Bemidji school district and has a bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Bemidji State University.

Seykora will replace current superintendent Gregg Parks, who is retiring after this school year.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

bemidji marine web ad

Security State Bank Ad

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Education & Government

Heintzeman and Slipy Set to Face Off in MN Senate District 6 Special Election

Education & Government

City of Bemidji Crew Discovers Old Building Foundation During Work on Sinkhole

Education & Government

Northern Township Near Bemidji Issues Notice of Intent to Incorporate

Business

New Owner of Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd Focusing on the Future