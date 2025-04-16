Ranae Seykora Named as New Nevis School District Superintendent

The Nevis school district has hired a new superintendent. The school board unanimously chose Ranae Seykora after interviewing five semifinalists for the position.

Seykora is currently the principal at Hibbing High School. She also previously worked as a teacher in the Bemidji school district and has a bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Bemidji State University.

Seykora will replace current superintendent Gregg Parks, who is retiring after this school year.