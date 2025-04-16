Apr 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Ranae Seykora Named as New Nevis School District Superintendent
The Nevis school district has hired a new superintendent. The school board unanimously chose Ranae Seykora after interviewing five semifinalists for the position.
Seykora is currently the principal at Hibbing High School. She also previously worked as a teacher in the Bemidji school district and has a bachelor of science and master of science degrees from Bemidji State University.
Seykora will replace current superintendent Gregg Parks, who is retiring after this school year.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government
Education & Government