Ranae Lenor Hanson Visits Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library welcomes Minnesota author Ranae Lenor Hanson.

Hanson will be part of Brainerd Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series, which will be back in person starting June & July on Mondays at 12:00 noon.

From noon to 1:00 p.m., Ranae Lenor Hanson will discuss her

Minnesota Book Award-Winning book “Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress.”

Hanson, who learned to care for herself in the throes of a chronic medical condition, reflects on her life with type 1 diabetes.

In her book, she talks about the disease and the contemplation’s surrounding our natural world. How the body and the earth come together in personal, local, and global

opportunities for healing.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary.

