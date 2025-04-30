The Reclaiming and Advancing Leech Lake Youth (RALLY) Coalition is a group focused on youth substance misuse and suicide prevention in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley area. Just last Thurday, group organizers put together a community driven conversation focused on changing the narrative surrounding talking about mental health and suicide, especially in youth.

The initiative, funded by the Minnesota Department of Health, tries to help normalize conversations around these difficult topics so people know when they have support.

“I think we’re all struggling and sometimes we struggle in silence,” said RALLY Coalition Coordinator Jen Buie. “So having these conversations brings light to it and normalizes it, makes us more comfortable, and just reminds us that we’re all in this together. We’re all connected, and if we can be there for each other, we’ll all benefit from that.”

The “Changing the Narrative” conversation was open to the public and concerned how to recognize different signs of struggle in young people. Everything from noticing small changes in behavior to a complete change in personality can be signs that the person is going through difficult times. In rural areas, there also may be fewer available resources for those in a crisis.

“We are lacking those professional resources. So my goal is to train myself up as much as possible and then share that out with community members so that we’re all a resource for each other,” explained Buie. “These trainings are free and the more people that come, the more we can send out that message of hope and that there is help.”

The RALLY Coalition’s next event will be held on May 19th, where a day full of presenters and exhibitors will help W-H-A students from grades 6 to 12 make more informed decisions about their well-being. After the school day, there will be another conversation that will be open to the public at 5:30 p.m. in the W-H-A gym.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. The lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year.