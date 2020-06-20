Lakeland PBS

Rally at Beltrami County Jail Planned for Father’s Day

Betsy Melin — Jun. 20 2020

There is a rally planned this weekend at the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji that has intentionally been planned for Father’s Day.

The rally will be held in honor of Hardel Sherrell, a father of three and a Black man who died while in custody at the jail. It will also honor Tony May, Jr., a Native American man who died while in the Beltrami County Jail as well.

Rally organizers plan to come and go in peace. They hope the message of the rally is that racism within the police force needs to end in Beltrami County and across the country.

