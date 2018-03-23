DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Rally Against Domestic Violence To Be Held In Bemidji

AJ Feldman
Mar. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

Advocates from Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Family Safety Network, and Violence Intervention Project have teamed up with the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women for a statewide day of action, “We Believe: Minnesotans Against Domestic Violence.”

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter will host a rally at noon on March 28 at Bemidji City Hall. Rally attendees will be encouraged to sign postcards to their elected officials asking legislators to consider a number of initiatives that will help prevent domestic violence.

Speakers at Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter’s rally will include Mike Mastin, Chief of Police for the Bemidji Police Department; Allison Forte, with Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter; Ashlyn Hansen, Family Advocate with Family Safety Network in Walker; Rachel Dahl, Advocate with Violence Intervention Project in Thief River Falls; and community members Karen Stish and Mona Dunn. The rally in Bemidji will occur on the same day as another rally against domestic violence in the rotunda of the state capitol in Saint Paul.

“We are excited that people from Bemidji and surrounding communities are ready to take a stand against domestic violence,’” said Liz Richards, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women. “We need every Minnesotan to listen to survivors, believe survivors and help make positive change in our communities.”

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

13th Annual Evergreen Youth Conference Kicks Off At Bemidji’s Sanford Center

United Way Of Bemidji Area & Community Resource Connections Collaborate In New Building

New Film Tells Story Of Bemidji Man Who Helped Save Lives In Nigeria

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Latest Story

Local Legislatures Give Update on 2018 Session at Eggs & Issues Panel

“It is a perfect opportunity for us to hear from the leaders of the area about all of the different issues that they care about, that’s how
Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Local Legislatures Give Update on 2018 Session at Eggs & Issues Panel

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Voigt Named CLC Women's Basketball Coach

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Beats Rushford-Peterson In Double OT

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.