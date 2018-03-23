Rally Against Domestic Violence To Be Held In Bemidji

Advocates from Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Family Safety Network, and Violence Intervention Project have teamed up with the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women for a statewide day of action, “We Believe: Minnesotans Against Domestic Violence.”

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter will host a rally at noon on March 28 at Bemidji City Hall. Rally attendees will be encouraged to sign postcards to their elected officials asking legislators to consider a number of initiatives that will help prevent domestic violence.

Speakers at Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter’s rally will include Mike Mastin, Chief of Police for the Bemidji Police Department; Allison Forte, with Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter; Ashlyn Hansen, Family Advocate with Family Safety Network in Walker; Rachel Dahl, Advocate with Violence Intervention Project in Thief River Falls; and community members Karen Stish and Mona Dunn. The rally in Bemidji will occur on the same day as another rally against domestic violence in the rotunda of the state capitol in Saint Paul.

“We are excited that people from Bemidji and surrounding communities are ready to take a stand against domestic violence,’” said Liz Richards, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women. “We need every Minnesotan to listen to survivors, believe survivors and help make positive change in our communities.”