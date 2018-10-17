Rakers Needed For Community Cleanup In Bemidji

The United Way of Bemidji is looking for rakers to help with a community clean up on Saturday, October 27.

The community clean up will benefit area senior citizens and those living with disabilities. The needed positions include rakers, people to haul leaf bags and to open and empty leaf bags into dumpsters.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Bemidji at 8:00 a.m.

There will be a free breakfast for volunteers, a lunch, and door prizes.