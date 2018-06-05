Lakeland PBS
Rain Or Shine, They Ride For The Troops

Josh Peterson
Jun. 4 2018
For a day that was comparable to early October, the rumble of the clouds did not keep the rumble of hundreds of motorcycles away from gathering for a good cause. The 12th annual Ride For The Troops is a 134-mile ride that rallies support from our communities for our veterans.

Row after row after row, the drivers of the bikes on hand were not only proud bikers, but proud veterans as well who are looking to pay it forward.

The ride draws many motorcycle clubs and groups to the event and gives participants a chance to network and share a common bond.

The event was held throughout Sunday, and despite gusty winds and rainy conditions, the ride was another success.

For more information on how you can contribute, please click here: http://www.rideforthetroops.com

