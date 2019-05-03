Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Rain Doesn’t Stop Worshipers From Observing National Day Of Prayer

May. 2 2019

The rain didn’t stop people from gathering at the Beltrami Courthouse lawn earlier today to observe the National Day of Prayer.

It is always held on the first Thursday of May and is observed nationwide. Kent Dudly lead the group in worship by singing hymns, and students from Heartland Christian Academy also joined in on the prayer.

“There is a large community of believers in the city of Bemidji and the surrounding area, and we are alive and well and God is on the throne,” National Day of Prayer Chairman Dave Larson said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Evergreen Youth And Family Services Holds 14th Annual Conference

In Focus: Funtastic Dance Follies Gets The Crowd On Their Feet

Headwaters Employer Summit Discusses Labor Force Issues

New Roundabout Coming To Irvine Ave. & Highway 71 Intersection In Bemidji

What do you think?

Latest Story

Pete Stahnke Named Bemidji Boys Hockey Head Coach

Posted on May. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Pete Stahnke Named Bemidji Boys Hockey Head Coach

Posted on May. 4 2019

Blackduck Baseball Battles Lake of the Woods

Posted on May. 4 2019

Red Lake Standout Grace White Transfers to Valpo

Posted on May. 4 2019

BSU Baseball Splits Doubleheader With Minnesota Duluth

Posted on May. 4 2019

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Posted on May. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.