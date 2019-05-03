Rain Doesn’t Stop Worshipers From Observing National Day Of Prayer

The rain didn’t stop people from gathering at the Beltrami Courthouse lawn earlier today to observe the National Day of Prayer.

It is always held on the first Thursday of May and is observed nationwide. Kent Dudly lead the group in worship by singing hymns, and students from Heartland Christian Academy also joined in on the prayer.

“There is a large community of believers in the city of Bemidji and the surrounding area, and we are alive and well and God is on the throne,” National Day of Prayer Chairman Dave Larson said.