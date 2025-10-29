As soon as next week, the city of Bemidji will begin demolition of portions of the Rail Corridor District to build a 65,000-square-foot YMCA facility, as well as a newly announced 98-room Marriott Hotel and Event Center.

During a press conference held yesterday, city and project leaders announced that work is expected to begin by November 4th, starting with the demolition of three abandoned buildings in the corridor. Possible soil remediation work must also take place before the end of the year, or the city could risk losing a lot of funding towards the project.

“The city got two grants from the state of Minnesota; one is a contamination cleanup grant, the other one’s called a Redevelopment Fund grant, both of which have to be started this year, or the city forfeits $1.5 million [towards the project],” said Dave Hengel, Greater Bemidji Executive Director. “I don’t think that’s something that we’re capable of doing here, being successful and clean up the rail corridor without those funds.”

The three abandoned buildings that are planned to be demolished have been the source of some controversy over the last few weeks. What is sometimes referred to as “The Mansion” serves as an unofficial shelter for the homeless in the area, which will soon be torn down.

“Have you been inside that building? Have you looked at it? It’s dangerous,” explained Prince. “There’s a completely open elevator shaft that someone could follow their death in. That is not a healthy or safe environment for anyone to be in. Do we have housing needs and shelter needs in our community? We absolutely do. But I think as those get addressed, they need to be addressed by the appropriate partners in a way that makes sense and is safe and good for people. And I wouldn’t say any of those dilapidated buildings are safe or good for anyone.”

If things go as planned, both the YMCA and the Marriott Hotel and Event Center are expected to begin construction in the summer of 2026.