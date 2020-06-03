Radio Town Hall on Economic Effect of COVID-19 in Todd and Wadena Counties Planned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A radio program highlighting the economic impact of COVID-19 on Todd and Wadena Counties will be aired at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th on Hot Rod Radio 99.7 FM. For those unable to catch the program on the radio, it will be available to be streamed live online at

http://www.keylkxdl.com/sports.

The Todd-Wadena Economic Radio Town Hall will feature an analysis by Brigid Tuck and Neil Linscheid of the University of Minnesota Extension on how the pandemic affected the local economy of the two counties, followed by a panel of local business leaders sharing their own unique experience. The panelists include Jayme Carlson of Jemma’s Salon; Shannon Lausten of Hub 71 Restaurant and Convenience; Pat Lunemann of Twin Eagle Dairy; and, Brent Line of Chandler Industries.

The end of the program will feature an opportunity for listeners to participate and ask questions to the guest speakers. Questions can be submitted beforehand or during the live program by emailing wceda@wcta.net or on Twitter @TheEconAlliance.

The Todd-Wadena Economic Radio Town Hall is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Economic Alliance, Long Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Staples Chamber of Commerce, Staples Economic Development Authority, Todd County Development Corporation, and the Wadena Development Authority to share resources and information to empower businesses and community members during the pandemic.

