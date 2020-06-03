Lakeland PBS

Radio Town Hall on Economic Effect of COVID-19 in Todd and Wadena Counties Planned

Betsy Melin — Jun. 3 2020

A radio program highlighting the economic impact of COVID-19 on Todd and Wadena Counties will be aired at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 11th on Hot Rod Radio 99.7 FM. For those unable to catch the program on the radio, it will be available to be streamed live online at

http://www.keylkxdl.com/sports. 

The Todd-Wadena Economic Radio Town Hall will feature an analysis by Brigid Tuck and Neil Linscheid of the University of Minnesota Extension on how the pandemic affected the local economy of the two counties, followed by a panel of local business leaders sharing their own unique experience. The panelists include Jayme Carlson of Jemma’s Salon; Shannon Lausten of Hub 71 Restaurant and Convenience; Pat Lunemann of Twin Eagle Dairy; and, Brent Line of Chandler Industries. 

The end of the program will feature an opportunity for listeners to participate and ask questions to the guest speakers. Questions can be submitted beforehand or during the live program by emailing wceda@wcta.net or on Twitter @TheEconAlliance. 

The Todd-Wadena Economic Radio Town Hall is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Economic Alliance, Long Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Staples Chamber of Commerce, Staples Economic Development Authority, Todd County Development Corporation, and the Wadena Development Authority to share resources and information to empower businesses and community members during the pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing County

Hair Salons Reopen For Business With New Guidelines

Bemidji Youth Baseball Returns to Practice With Guidelines

Sanford Health in Bemidji Admits COVID-19 Positive Patient

Latest Stories

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jun. 3 2020

Pillager School Partners With CTC For New Auditorium

Posted on Jun. 3 2020

Brainerd Lakes Pride Organizes Candlelight Vigil to Honor George Floyd

Posted on Jun. 3 2020

Beltrami County Sheriff Refutes Claims Office Solicited Help from Non-Officers During Curfew

Posted on Jun. 3 2020

Hair Salons Reopen For Business With New Guidelines

Posted on Jun. 3 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.