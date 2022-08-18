Racing Fans Ready for This Year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The biggest event of the year for Brainerd International Raceway starts Thursday, as the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals brings in fans from all over the country to see some of the top drag racers perform at high levels.

One thing that excites and brings fans to Brainerd International Raceway is the atmosphere of burnt rubber, beautiful weather, and all the talk surrounding race cars. This will be also the 40th anniverasry of the Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd, which will bring in thousands of people from all over the world.

The event also has a tremendous impact on businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area like the Gas Can Bar & Grill. The BIR race track didn’t have a restaurant prior to other events they held, which is why the Gas Can decided this would give them a great opportunity open up next door. They saw the need and how it could benefit both the restaurant and race fans looking for a good home-cooked meal.

Anyone looking to attend the event should also be mindful of construction and heavy traffic.

For race fans looking to spend an evening at the track, tickets can be bought at the BIR main entrance. The event runs through Sunday, August 21st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today