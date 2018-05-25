Lakeland PBS
Race for Grace Will Celebrate Family On Memorial Weekend

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 25 2018
For many, Memorial Weekend means spending time with family and friends but for one local family this weekend is a time to bring together the Community for one special family member. Grace Lee was born on Memorial weekend in 2011 and passed away on Memorial weekend one year later. Now her family celebrates her each year with a  Race for Grace family fun 5K run/walk.

For the past 7 years, hundreds of community members have attended the memorial weekend race and raised over $30,000 for a number of charities.

The 5k will take place on Sunday May 27 at 10 a.m. Registration will open a at 8:30 a.m. that day or early registration is open online at: https://www.raceforgracemn.com/

Hear from Grace’s mom and grandma about what this race means to them.

 

