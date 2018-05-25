Race for Grace Will Celebrate Family On Memorial Day Weekend

For many, Memorial Day weekend means spending time with family and friends, but for one local family, this weekend is a time to bring together the community for one special family member.

Grace Lee was born on Memorial Day weekend in 2011 and passed away on that weekend one year later. Now, her family celebrates her each year with a Race for Grace family fun 5K run/walk. For the past seven years, hundreds of community members have attended the Memorial Day weekend race and raised over $30,000 for a number of charities.

The 5k will take place on Sunday May 27 at 10 a.m. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. that day. Early registration is open online at https://www.raceforgracemn.com/.

Hear from Grace’s mom and grandma about what this race means to them.