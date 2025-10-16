Oct 16, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Quilts Presented to Veterans at The Center in Brainerd

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

lakes area united way chili cook off wild west 2

10-16-2025

Community

Lakes Area United Way Heads Out West for 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off

bemidji brainerd football section seedings playoffs 2

10-16-2025

Sports

Section Football Playoffs: Bemidji Earns 2-Seed, Brainerd 4-Seed, Several Area Teams Top Seeded

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

10-16-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Readies for Home-and-Home Series with Regional Rival UMD

ava hills bsu women's hockey presser

10-16-2025

Sports

Hills Backstops BSU Women’s Hockey with 70 Saves Against #2 Ohio State