Lakeland PBS
Questions Raised About New Bemidji City Liquor Store

Josh Peterson
Jan. 11 2018
For years, the City of Bemidji has been looking at replacing its current liquor store on the north side of the city. But recently, multiple questions have been raised over the variances that have been issued by the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Director Casey Mai says that while there have been some questions raised, the city and J.P.B. followed the rules.

The variances that were issued by the Joint Planning Board dealt with the proposed building set back from the roadway and the number of parking spaces the new facility will have. Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says the city followed proper protocol.

Because of how narrow the stretch of property is where the liquor store will be built along Paul Bunyan Drive, the City of Bemidji has requested four variances so that they can build the new store on its current site and the property next to it. Similar variances have also been issued to many other businesses along Paul Bunyan Drive.

With many businesses redeveloping their property along the business corridor, the lay of the land is unique and many variances have been issued to other businesses for similar issues.

With so many variances been issued, the Joint Planning Board will take a look at the ordinances and possibly make revisions.

The new city liquor store is expected to break ground in May.

Josh Peterson
