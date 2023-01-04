Question for 2023 Great American Think-Off Released

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Great American Think-Off, hosted by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, is returning for its 30th annual debate competition. This year’s question is: “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”

People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to send in their essays of no more than 750 words for a chance to participate in the competition, which will be held on June 10 in New York Mills. Entrants are asked to take a strong stand and base their arguments on personal experience and observations, rather than philosophical abstraction.

The deadline for submissions is April 1. The four finalists selected will be announced on May 1 and will each receive $500 and a chance to win the title of America’s Greatest Thinker.

More information on how to enter can be found on the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center website.

