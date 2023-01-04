Lakeland PBS

Question for 2023 Great American Think-Off Released

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2023

The Great American Think-Off, hosted by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, is returning for its 30th annual debate competition. This year’s question is: “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”

People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to send in their essays of no more than 750 words for a chance to participate in the competition, which will be held on June 10 in New York Mills. Entrants are asked to take a strong stand and base their arguments on personal experience and observations, rather than philosophical abstraction.

The deadline for submissions is April 1. The four finalists selected will be announced on May 1 and will each receive $500 and a chance to win the title of America’s Greatest Thinker.

More information on how to enter can be found on the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Spurred By Regulators, 3M to Phase Out ‘Forever Chemicals’

New York Mills Cultural Center Hosts Annual Winter Fundraiser

Retired MN Supreme Court Justice Alan Page Visits Brainerd to Discuss Education Amendment

MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.