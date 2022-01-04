Question Announced for 29th Annual Great American Think-Off
The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is asking the public’s responses to this year’s Great American Think-Off question.
The Great American Think-Off is a philosophical essay and debate competition held every year in New York Mills, a town of about 1,224 people. This year’s question is: Which should be more important: personal choice or social responsibility?
Anyone is encouraged to submit an essay of 750 words or less for a chance to win one of four $500 prizes and take part in a live debate with other finalists later this year on June 11. Essays are due by April 1, and there is no fee to enter.
Essays can be submitted online, by email, or by mail. More information can be found at the Think-Off website.
