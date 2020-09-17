Quakers: The Quient Revolutionaries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

September 24 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Revolutionaries from the start, Quakers defied the Church of England and embraced racial and gender equality. Using verite and archival footage, interviews, voiceover historical quotations, and graphic animations, Quakers: The Quiet Revolutionaries reveals nearly four centuries of Quaker activism. A deft and thoughtful history, the film showcases Quakerism’s founding and documents the long-term impact of this quiet and often revolutionary faith.