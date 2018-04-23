Lakeland PBS
Purses For Partners Raises Funds for Youth Mentoring

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 23 2018
The 11th annual Purses for Partners fundraiser took place out at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa over the weekend. Nearly 150 women and girls attended the spring luncheon to raise funds for the Kinship Partners Youth Mentoring Program.

The silent auction, full of different styles of purses brings in major funds for the organization. Kinship Partners does not receive state or federal grants, so these events are crucial to supporting their youth environment mentoring program.

Hear from the Program Coordinator, Miranda Aulie about what the annual Purses for Partners event means to her.

