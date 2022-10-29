Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles.

Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.

Purple Fern holds multiple classes each year on creating different seasonal items, with one upcoming class focused on celebrating the Christmas holiday season.

We just got done this past weekend doing a glow-in-the-dark bug soap for kids, which was fun. We had 170 kids come out for it,” said Brenda Billman-Arndt, Purple Fern Bath Company owner. “We have a bath bomb class coming up along with our cranberry fig soap-making class. We try to keep the classes seasonal, so each soap-making class is different every month according to the season.”

“The classes and candle bar are just so much fun to get together with family and friends,” added Billman-Arndt. “This last weekend, we had a birthday party in of nine women just having a blast, smelling each other’s candles, and coming together in one place for a unique event.”

The candle bar is open everyday, with soap and bath bomb classes on Saturday’s. You can register and find out more information on the Purple Fern website or Facebook page.

