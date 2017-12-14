Purple Fern Finalizing Plans For Downtown Brainerd Location
2017 was an exciting year for the Brainerd business community as the Destination Downtown competition was rolled out, providing a package worth $50,000 to an aspiring or up-and-coming business in an effort to revitalize the downtown area. The competition’s winner in 2017 was The Purple Fern, a hobby turned business opportunity.
The dream of owning a business is what drove Brenda to the competition and ultimately coming out on top.
The committee that selected the winner saw a passion and energy surrounding The Purple Fern, which will be moving to the Laurel Street storefront in 2018.
Brenda says she has been overwhelmed by the support of the community throughout the process, as her dreams are now becoming a reality.
After renovations to the space, the Purple Fern will be moving into Downtown Brainerd sometime in early-to-mid 2018.
