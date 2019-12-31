Lakeland PBS

Purple Carrot Market Looking For Co-op Owners To Join In

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 30 2019

Located in Little Falls, Purple Carrot Market is a locally-grown grocery store with a commitment to using only organic fruits and vegetables from their community farmers. The market plans to break ground in the near future, but they’re in need of the community’s help.

Purple Carrot Market is using co-op ownership to appeal to those in the community. For every person who fills out an application of ownership with a small donation, the closer directors are to opening the market.

“The Purple Carrot Market is a co-op, which means the store is going to be owned by its owners,” said Purple Carrot Market Vice President Darlene Brand. “Currently, we have 390 owners and we need about 600 in order to start building out our store.”

“I think it’s really exciting, I became an owner because I wanted to see more in my downtown community, I love the idea of a co-op and healthier food options and locally sourced options as much as possible,” said Purple Carrot Market Owner Melissa Peterson.

The Purple Carrot Market still needs about 300 more owners before they can open. To learn more about becoming an owner, you can visit www.purplecarrotmarket.coop.

