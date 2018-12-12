Purdue 84th Anniversary Christmas Show

December 15 at 7pm

This one-hour condensed version of the 84th Anniversary Purdue Christmas Show features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features sacred music performed by the massed choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations.

