Purdue 84th Anniversary Christmas Show
December 15 at 7pm
This one-hour condensed version of the 84th Anniversary Purdue Christmas Show features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features sacred music performed by the massed choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations.
