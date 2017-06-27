Puposky Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Was Not Wearing Seat Belt

A Puposky man did not appear to be wearing his seat belt when he went off the road and was partially ejected from his vehicle. Kevin Binkley, 37, was declared deceased at the scene when first responders found him around 2 o’clock on Sunday morning.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office, the 911 dispatch center received information of a single vehicle roll over crash on Nebish Road NE in Hines Township, which is 20 miles northeast of Bemidji.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Binkley was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Binkley was traveling east bound when the vehicle entered the south ditch and struck an approach, causing the vehicle to overturn and partially ejecting Binkley from the vehicle.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the crash and has requested the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol for a reconstruction of the incident. The Beltrami County Coroner’s Office will be assisting with the investigation as well.

The Blackduck Fire Department, Blackduck Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.