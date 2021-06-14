Lakeland PBS

Puposky Home Destroyed in Fire

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 14 2021

One person suffered minor injuries in a fire that destroyed a home in Puposky this morning.

On Monday, June 14 at about 5:06 AM, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 23884 Knutsen Road NW in Puposky. When fire personnel arrived, they found a two-story residential structure with heavy fire and smoke throughout the building. Firefighters then went into a defensive mode due to fire conditions.

20 firefighters were at the scene for three hours and used eight pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.

The home and its contents are believed to be a total loss, and one occupant suffered minor injuries while evacuating.

The fire is currently under investigation but is considered accidental in nature.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Sanford Health Provides Update on Vaccine Status

Summer Food Program In Bemidji Starting On Monday

Final Preparations Underway for Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic

One Dead in Single Vehicle Bemidji Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.