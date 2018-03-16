DONATE

PUC Approves Final Environmental Review For Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Nathan Green
Mar. 15 2018
Minnesota regulators have approved the final environmental review for Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Northern Minnesota.

The unanimous vote by the Public Utilities Commission sets the stage for the panel to decide in June whether to grant final approval for the project and whether to approve the route that Enbridge prefers. The PUC decided in December that the previous review fell short and ordered rewrites in four narrow areas.

Environmental and tribal groups oppose the project out of concern over potential leaks and impacts on climate change. Supporters of Line 3 rallied before the meeting, saying the project will benefit the environment, ensure reliable oil supplies and create thousands of jobs.

Nathan Green
