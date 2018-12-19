Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Burglary Suspect

Lakeland PBS
Rachel Johnson
Dec. 19 2018
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary.

On Wednesday, December 19 at around 5:19 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at the Randall Cafe located on Superior Avenue in Randall, MN.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the business at approximately 9:55 p.m. the night before, using a pry bar to gain access through a door on the west side of the building.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect is Caucasian but the gender is unknown at the time. The suspect appears to be approximately 5’11” tall, wearing a ski mask, dark coat, and a hood and gloves.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, they are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

