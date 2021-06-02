Public’s Help Sought in Hit-and-Run Fatality South of Waskish

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run fatality that happened Monday about three miles south of Waskish.

58-year-old Shaun Omalley of Woodbury died at the scene around 6:50 in the morning.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subject and vehicle in these photos. Law enforcement believes there are members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash, as well as the city of Kelliher. Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene, traveling southbound on Minnesota Highway 72.

Any information can be forwarded to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111 or to the Minnesota State Patrol at 218-683-8410.

(Photo credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

