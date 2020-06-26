Lakeland PBS

Public Utilities Commission Upholds Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project

Lakeland News — Jun. 25 2020

Today, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission rejected reconsideration petitions and decided to uphold the Line 3 replacement project. The new Line 3 pipeline will run from Alberta, Canada to a terminal in Superior, WI through northern Minnesota.

The replacement pipeline was proposed in 2014 and has been debated since. The Jobs For Minnesotans committee reacted to today’s decision saying they firmly stand behind the choice. Environmental group Honor the Earth has responded by saying this decision was to the detriment to the state’s water, land, climate, and Indigenous and other people within Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Public Hearing to Be Held on Enbridge’s Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Utility Regulators Approve Revised Environmental Review For Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Honor The Earth To Premiere Film on Line 3 Pipeline in Bemidji

Environmental Review: No Serious Impacts to Lake Superior From Line 3 Pipeline

Latest Stories

Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center Holds Garden Dedication to Bring Awareness

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Coco Moon Coffee Bar in Brainerd Adjusting to New Norm

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Fishing Tips: Hair Jigs

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

$841 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funding to Be Sent to Communities in MN

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus in Bemidji Allowing Family to Visit Residents in Person Again

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.