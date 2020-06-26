Public Utilities Commission Upholds Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission rejected reconsideration petitions and decided to uphold the Line 3 replacement project. The new Line 3 pipeline will run from Alberta, Canada to a terminal in Superior, WI through northern Minnesota.

The replacement pipeline was proposed in 2014 and has been debated since. The Jobs For Minnesotans committee reacted to today’s decision saying they firmly stand behind the choice. Environmental group Honor the Earth has responded by saying this decision was to the detriment to the state’s water, land, climate, and Indigenous and other people within Minnesota.

