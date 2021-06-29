Public Transit Bid Goes to Minneapolis-Based Company Over Baxter-Based Company
The Brainerd City Council voted to hire Minneapolis-based company Blue Earth Blue Sky, owned by Jefferson Lines over Baxter-based Reichert.
City council members awarded the nearly 3.6 million dollar contract on a 4-2 vote. There was a difference of 1.2 million dollars had the council gone with Reichert.
The Blue Earth Blue Sky Contract will begin on August 1 and run through June 30, 2024.
