Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Chamber of Commerce received two Babe the Ox statue donations from Nor-Son Construction. They kept one for themselves and gave the other to the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition. The coalition is teaming up with Crossing Arts Alliance to have local public artists submit theme ideas for Babe.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today