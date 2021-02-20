Public School Enrollment in Minnesota Drops During Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Public school enrollment is Minnesota dropped by about 17,000 students as families turned to home schooling, private schools, and delaying entry into kindergarten amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State education officials say the enrollment figures from the Minnesota Department of Education represented a 2% drop from the previous school year. The state allocates school funding based on enrollment, and districts stand to lose about $10,000 for every student they failed to keep.

Gov. Tim Walz has proposed an education budget that includes $25 million in one-time money to compensate.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today