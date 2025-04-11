Public Reminded to Keep Drones Grounded Around Wildfires

Minnesota fire officials say wildfire activity is picking up across the state, and they are reminding people to keep their drones grounded around wildfires.

The Minesota Interagency Fire Center says that on average, firefighters respond to more than 500 wildfires between April and May, often using aircraft to slow down flames with water or fire retardant. The center reminds all Minnesotans that the unauthorized use of drones within the vicinity of a wildfire is prohibited and is a hazard to firefighters.

When a drone is spotted near a wildfire, all responding aircraft are directed to land or return to the airport until the airspace is clear. That delay wastes valuable time that could be used to slow down a rapidly moving wildfire. Minnesota law prohibits interfering with a firefighter in their official duties, including unauthorized drones that delay or restrict responding aircraft.

Last spring, firefighters responding to a wildfire near the Split Rock Lighthouse along the North Shore were forced to ground a helicopter when a drone was spotted hovering near the fire.