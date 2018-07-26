Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Public Opinion Sought as Portion of Gull Lake Dam Road May be Closed

Anthony Scott
Jul. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Whether it’s to get to the recreation area or to simply get to a destination faster, Gull Lake Dam Road is used by thousands of motorists every day. However, concerns over the almost ninety- year-old road arose, after work had to be done in the fall of 2017.

“We had an issue with the embankment along the road there on East Gull Lake Dam Road,” Tamara Cameron the Army Corps of Engineers Deputy of Operations said. “With the high water, there was some erosion and some slippage of the slope there that needed some emergency repairs.”

The erosion and slope change however was not caused by the road or traffic, but by heavy rain. Then Native American tribes in the area expressed their concerns about the portion of Gull Lake Dam Road.

“Tribal representatives also asked us to close the section of roadway, due to the proximity to their sacred burial grounds,” Brian Turner the Gull Lake Recreation Area Site Leader said.

At the public meeting, there were no members of the Native American Tribe to express their concerns.

If the city decides to close a portion of the road, motorists would lose access to this one lane bridge that goes over the dam, dramatically hurting businesses in the area.

“Most of our customers come from the resorts and they usually take the one lane bridge, so it would impact us pretty substantially,” Chris Foy the Owner of Ernie’s on Gull said.

The city had to close the road when the embankment project was happening last year, and that gave businesses a taste of how life would be without the road.

“When they closed it for some repairs last year, we obviously noticed a little bit of an impact,” Foy said.

Right now, no alternate routes are in place if the road is closed.

“If they do need to shut down the road, we ask that they would give the city enough time to work with the county to add an additional road,” Foy said.

Other concerns the public expressed at the meeting were Fire Department access and the financial cost of a new road. If a decision is eventually made to close a portion of Gull Lake Dam Road it would not happen until at least the year 2022.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Public Comment Sought On Future Of Gull Lake Dam Road

Celebration Held For Lakeland News

Lakeland News Celebrates 20 Years On The Air

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Earlier this year Premier Health Plan discontinued all of its services to Minnesota and nationwide, but scammers are still trying to use them to
Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Gov. Dayton Announces Vacancy On MN Court Of Appeals

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Highway 210 Closure Starts Friday

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Match Play Gets Underway At 94th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Major Credit Agency Upgrades Minnesota's Bond Rating To AAA

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.